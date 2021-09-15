Magan Greer, Gainesville, and Jacob Mizell, Atlanta, announce their engagement.
Greer is the daughter of Ashley Greer and Melinda Jones, both of Jefferson. She is a 2015 graduate of Jefferson High School, a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a 2020 graduate of Mercer University with a master’s degree in business administration.
Mizell is the son of Jason and Karen Mizell, New York. He is a 2015 graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in history.
The wedding will be held at 5 p.m. on March 26, 2022, at The Willows Farm in Marble Hill, Ga.
