Jackson County Habitat is calling on all novice and professional bakers as they host a Gingerbread Build on Saturday, December 4. The build will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Clubhouse, located at 302 Longview Drive in Jefferson.
The event raises money and awareness to help Jackson County Habitat achieve their mission to help the community by building strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter. The Gingerbread Build event will act to symbolize a replica of the real structures that Habitat for Humanity works to build.
A contest will take place at the end of the afternoon. Each participant’s gingerbread house will be photographed. After the pictures are taken, judging of the entries will begin. There will be prizes for each category of entry. Individual adult entry, teen entry, or child entry for $30 each and; Team entries including professional, service, or community for $50 each.
"Thanks to Jackson County Habitat’s generous sponsors of the event, there will be baked treats including ice cream, hot cocoa and cider to enjoy as you stroll through the exhibit," organizers state. "Delight in the sounds of the holiday as carolers and holiday music set the ambiance for the festivities."
A donation is requested for entry into the exhibit. With that donation, you will be able to vote in a people’s choice award.
"It’s very important for our whole community to come together during this holiday season," organizers state. "Jackson County Habitat hopes this will be quite entertaining for members of the community to enter individually or in teams to put their own creative spin on the standard gingerbread house."
All of the proceeds from this event will go to Jackson County Habitat for Humanity. The main focus will be to build houses in areas of Jackson County providing a hand up, not a hand out to those in need. Jackson County Habitat provides home builds, repairs, and financial education to those that meet application requirements. Once an applicant is approved Jackson County Habitat provides zero interest loans and repayment plans for these builds or repairs.
Habitat for Humanity can always use an extra set of hands. To get involved or for more information on how to register for this event. head over to www.jacksoncountyhfh.org.
