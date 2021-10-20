Local figures who were a part of Jefferson’s past will tell their stories when the Crawford Long Museum Association and Jefferson Community Theatre partner to present the Haints and Saints historic walking tour Friday and Saturday, October 22 and October 23.
Moonlight guided tours will take attendees through downtown Jefferson and into historic Woodbine Cemetery, where actors in period costume will present dramatic first-person accounts of their lives and intriguing stories.
Tour attendees will learn the real story behind the rivalry between Jefferson and Commerce when they meet Governor Lamartine Hardman of Commerce and John Holder of Jefferson. This year’s theme of "Politicians and Pioneers" include Janie Cotton, First Female City Councilwoman; Morris Bryan, Textile Pioneer; Joe Baxter, Millionaire Grocer; Damon Gause, Aviator and War Hero; Buck Marlowe, Restaurateur and Hewlett Aderholt who brought the first Model A Ford to Jefferson.
Andy Garrison with Jefferson Community Theatre will direct the production. The featured individuals are portrayed by performers from JCT and family relatives/descendants. The cast includes: Christine Dalton, Jason Dalton, Jeff Witt, Josh Defee, Harry Cooper, Tommy Benton, Wade Johnson, Jimmy Bailey, Curt Collier, Ronnie Hopkins, Fred Gurley, Susan Defee, Jim Bailey, Terry Cotton, Amy Howard and Jacob Bromback.
This event will be held on Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23. The walking tours will begin at 6:00 p.m. departing the Crawford Long Museum every 30 minutes with the last tour departing at 9 p.m; each night. Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children (age 6 to 12). Tour times must be reserved in advance. Tickets may be purchased online at www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling the museum at 706-367-5307.
Walk-up reservations taken as available. Tour groups limited to 25 people maximum.
This event is suitable for children aged 6 and older. Must be able to walk approximately five city blocks.
The Crawford Long Museum, located on the Jefferson Public Square at 28 College Street is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, call 706-367-5307.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.