Saturday, October 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson for a free Boo Bag.
The Boo Bags will have treats and goodies for the children to enjoy. The bags will be handled according to CDC guidelines. Children have to be present to receive a bag.
"We would love to see the children in their Halloween costumes," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
The City of Nicholson, Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library and The Nicholson Fire and Rescue Station have provided the goodies. The goodie bags will be handed out as long as supplies last.
TRAVEL BOOK SERES
Each week on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, Lady Sherri will read a different Harry and Bella Adventure book and make a craft. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library, included in the craft pack is a pretend passport book and a stamp for each country the children virtually visit.
"Travel the world without leaving home with Lisa Manzione’s Harry and Bella children’s travel book series," O'Keefe states. "Bella and Harry are Chihuahuas who explore exciting cities around the world."
Everyone who posts their finished crafts on the library Facebook page, will be entered into a prized drawing for Bella and Henry plushies and a Bella and Harry Let’s Visit Paris! Book. "This week, we are visiting Barcelona, Spain," O'Keefe says. "When you pick up your craft for the Enchanted Story Time, you can also pick up other weekly make and take crafts."
O'Keefe adds, "Follow us on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page for our monthly Spanish Story time with Ms. Irma, hora de cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson.
COMMUNITY READER
This month, the community reader will be Chris Hill. Chris volunteers at East Jackson Elementary School and at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. Chris will be reading "Barbershop ABCs" by Hosea Gibbs and "Samurai Scarecrow: a very Ninja Halloween" by Ruben Pingk.
PASSPORT
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Agency, and can help you fill out your paper work. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library's operating hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, visit http://nicholson.prlib.org, call 706-757-3577 or visit and follow the library on Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.