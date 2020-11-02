Children of all ages visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Saturday, October 31, for the Halloween celebration.
Each child received a Boo Bag filled with goodies courtesy of The Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, the City of Nicholson and the Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue.
'READING AROUND THE WORLD'
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is continuing its “Reading Around the World in 80 Days” series with the traveling Chihuahua duo of Bella and Harry.
"The book series written by Lisa Manzione follows the adventures of these two adorable pups as they learn about other countries, cities and their cultures," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states. "The virtual story time is posted weekly on our Facebook page. Along with the story is a craft centered around that week’s destination. Make and take crafts can be picked up at the library. Everyone who posts their finished crafts on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library’s Facebook page will be entered in a drawing to win Bella and Harry plushies, one of their travel books and a lapel pin."
O'Keefe adds, "Join us also as the amazing Ms. Irma reads stories virtually in our monthly Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en espanol."
Each month, the library also has a community leader who shares a themed book with the viewers on the Facebook page.
If you would like to be a featured community reader, contact the library.
CRAFTS
If you need something to keep the children occupied, the library offers make and take crafts that can be picked up.
"Each week, we offer a different craft for the children," O'Keefe states. "We also have recipes for adults to pick up the month of November. This week’s featured course is dips/appetizers. Just in time for the holidays and entertaining."
SANTA TO BE AT LIBRARY
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library on Tuesday, December 8, from 6-8 p.m. Information will be provided soon on Santa’s visit incorporating social distancing.
PASSPTORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library has trained and certified agents by The U. S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov. for more information,
The hours at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library are as follows: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Harold library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 S., Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.