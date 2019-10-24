The Nicholson public library invites the whole family to come to the library on Thursday, October 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Halloween Hullabaloo. The magical evening will include the Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue discussing Halloween safety, a craft, games and prizes, goodie bags (provided by the Fire Department), and a magic show. Dressing up is encouraged but not required. The program is free. Children of all ages are welcome to attend with a caregiver.
FOOD FOR FINES
The Nicholson Public Library will start accepting Food for Fines Monday, November 4. One can and/or box of nonperishable food will equal $1 off your library fines. This will only work towards fines not lost or damaged materials.
Food must not be expired. The program will run through Friday, December 13. All collected food will be donated to the Banks/Jackson County Food Bank. Library staff will decide what is an acceptable donation.
'FROZEN' PROGRAM
The Nicholson Public Library will be celebrating the movie "Frozen" on Tuesday, November 19, from 4-6 p.m.
"We will be celebrating the release of 'Frozen 2' with a sing along, prizes, crafting a marshmallow Olaf, and a trivia game beginning at 4:45 pm." library manager Rhonda O'Keefee states. "If you need to refresh your memory, stop by the library and check out the DVD. Again, dressing up is encouraged but is not required. The program is open to ages 4 and older with a caregiver. It is a program."
ARTISTS
PINES is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020 and is celebrating with a patron-designed library card.
"We want you to show us what PINES has meant to your community through your design," leaders state. "The winning design will be used on the special 20th anniversary edition PINES library card across Georgia."
There are two ways to enter this free contest:
1) Stop by the Nicholson Public Library for a form and submit it to us, we will send it on to the Georgia Public Library Service. (Any PINES library should have the forms).
2) Enter online at georgialibraries.org/pines-contest.
The winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Parental or guardian’s consent is required for participants under 18. This is a great opportunity to show what the public library means to our community, leaders state.
VETERANS DAY
The City of Nicholson will be having a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Sunday November 10, at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Benton Hall, 5488 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson (next to the library).
QUILTING
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
PASSPORTS
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. “The library can help you to complete your application and make sure all of your supporting documents are in order” says Library Manager, Rhonda O’Keeffe. We do not take passport photos. Call the library for appointments or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
