Dress up as your favorite character, hop on your magical transport to visit the Nicholson Public Library on October 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a Ghoulicious Boo Bag.
"Thank you to the City of Nicholson, Friends of the Nicholson Library, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue and McDonald’s of Banks Crossing for supplying bags and goodies," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe said.
Children must be present to receive a free bag. Bags will be available while supplies last.
VETERANS PROGRAM
A Veterans Program will be held on Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. to honor and remember veterans. Originally named Armistice Day, Veteran’s Day was renamed in 1954. It was originally proclaimed in 1918, since the armistice ending World War 1 was signed on the 11th day of the 11th month, at the 11th hour.
The event will be held at Benton Hall located at 5488 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson.
FINES FREE
The Piedmont Regional Library System (PRLS) is now FINES FREE!
"As a proud member of PRLS (Banks, Barrow, and Jackson County), the Nicholson Public Library is excited to begin this new chapter with the community we serve," O'Keeffe said. "Additionally, we (PRLS) are also enacting our new WELCOME BACK program. Visit your local PRLS library branch and we will remove any old late fees on your account for a fresh start, if eligible."
Non PRLS owned books, audios, or DVDs will still be subjected to late fees. Damaged or lost books are subjected to fees. Technology items don’t fall under fines free. See your local library for additional information.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems Book Club is offered for for adults each month, meeting on the third Thursday of the month. The next club meeting is Thursday, November 18. November’s selection is "The Bookshop on the Corner." Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma hosts a Spanish storytime on Facebook each month.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State to initiate passport services. Call the library to book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Thursday, November 11, in observance of Veteran’s Day. The library will also be closed on Saturday, November 13.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706- 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.