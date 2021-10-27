Halloween In Jefferson this year will be food trucks, trick or treating and a free movie night at the Jefferson Civic Center Thursday, Oct. 28.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with the food trucks and trick or treating. The movie, "Monster House, will be shown at 6:30 p.m., with "Rear Window" to be shown at 8:30 p.m.
Parking will be available at the civic center, First Baptist Church of Jefferson and First United Church of Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.