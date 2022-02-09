A Ham & Egg Supper will be held on February 26 at 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church.
The meal will include ham/sausage, grits, eggs, biscuit, jelly, butter and sliced cheese.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 4 to 10 years pad and free for children under age 4. To go plates will be available.
A homemade cake auction will also be available with the starting bid per cake $30.
