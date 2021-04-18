The Commerce Public Library is featuring the recently-hatched-painted lady butterflies.
"We didn't expect them this soon," says library assistant Tami McClung, "but they are here. We plan to feed them and keep them for a few days before releasing them in the garden."
There is also a story walk entitled "Butterflies Are Patient" with a take and make coffee filter butterfly craft at the end of the walk.
As long as supplies last there are two other take and make crafts available now as well. One is a stained glass Earth donated by NASA for older children and the other is a space themed project for younger patrons. They both are near the display of books celebrating Earth Day on April 22.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available includes: Joel Rosenberg's "Beirut Protocol," Tracie Peterson's "Destined for You," Kate Quinn's "The Rose Code," Patricia Briggs' "Wild Sign," Halan Coben's "Win," David Rosenfelt's "Animal Instinct," Anne Perry's "Death with a Double Edge," Mark Lawrence's "The Girl and the Mountain," Rhys Bowen's "The Venice Sketchbook," Francine Rivers' "The Atonement Child" and John Sandford's "Ocean Prey."
New nonfiction includes: "The Beginner's Guide to Growing Great Vegetables" by Lorene Edwards Forkner; "The Essential Guide to Self-Sufficient Living" by Abigail R. Gehring; "Get Good with Money" by Tiffany Aliche; "The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing" and the "Future of the Human Race" by Walter Isaacsen.
Forty-five recently published novels have also been added to the Commerce Library's large print shelves this past week. Some of the authors are David Baldacci, Karen Kingsbury, James Patterson, William W. Johnstone and B.A. Paris. There is an alphabetized list of these new books on the end of the large print shelves.
HIRING EVENT
The Commerce library will be hosting a hiring event for the Georgia Department of Corrections on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"There are over 100 positions available in everything ranging from corrections, nutrition, education, counseling and behavior specialist," advises library manager Angel Abounader. "There will be on the spot interviews given so be sure to bring a valid license, Social Security card, diploma/GED, birth certificate and other supporting documents," Abounader continued. For more information contact Richard Blevins at richard.blevins@gdc.ga.gov
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Job Fair, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
•Saturday, Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
