Annika Sorrow, 14, Reese Sorrow, 12, and Hayden Meeler spent the day at the Georgia Capital on Wednesday, Feb. 19, serving as Page for the House and Senate.
Annika Sorrow, a freshman at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, worked in the House of Representatives with Rep. Tommy Benton.
Reese Sorrow and Hayden Meeler, both sixth graders at East Jackson Middle School, worked in the Senate for Sen. Frank Ginn. State Attorney General Chris Carr joined Annika, Reese, Hayden, Sen. Ginn and April Sorrow for lunch.
“I learned it takes a lot of people playing a lot of different roles to make the government run smoothly,” Annika Sorrow stated.
Hayden stated, “I learned how much fun it was to work in the capital. I didn’t realize how many senators worked there until I had to deliver letters and had to go through all the desks to find them.”
Reese stated, “It was fun working in the capital. Everyone was nice and I learned a little about how they pass laws. Senator Ginn was really great and spent a lot of time with us showing us around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.