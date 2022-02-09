A program on Harry Potter is coming up on Feb. 22 at the Nicholson Public Library.
"Grab your broom, floo powder, or get ready to apparate at the Nicholson Public Library as we celebrate '25 Magical Years of Harry Potter,'" says Rhonda O'Keeffe, library manager. "Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia."
The program will be held on Tuesday, February 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story time.
NEW BOOKS
Ms. O'Keeffe encourages everyone to check out these exciting new books for adults: "The Christie Affair," "Accomplice," "Black Cake," "Honor," "When You Are Mine," "Saints of Swallow Hill" and "A Flicker in the Dark."
New children’s books include: "Help Mom Work from Home," "Hide and Go Beak," "Angelina at the Palace," "Northwind," "Great Rat Rally," "Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdom," "Don’t Hug Doug, He Doesn’t Like It," "Unforgettable Logan Foster," "Fart Quest" (series), and "Friends Do Not Eat Friends."
PASSPORTS
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. We also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS AND LOCATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library will be closed Saturday, February 26, for a Regional Library Meeting.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
