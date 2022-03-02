Wizards of all ages celebrated 25 Magical Years of Harry Potter at the Nicholson Public Library. In addition to a presentation from local illustrator, Mark Braught, children enjoyed activities based on the book series. The crafts included making clay mandrakes, pygmy puffs, and Deathly Hallows necklaces.
“Harry Potter broke all boundaries in literacy,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “Children who loved to read love Harry and reluctant readers love him as well. Thank you to all of our dedicated volunteers: Mark Braught, Karen Hutchinson, Brittany Clark, and Cilleain O’Keeffe."
STATE PARKS
Stop by the library to check out the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites Park Pass.
O'Keefe states: "Wild about animals? Find out how you can get a pass free to Zoo Atlanta for three at the library. Stay tuned to find out how you can enter to win our magical 'Encanto' prize pack beginning Monday, April 4.
PROGRAMS
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at the circulation desk.
Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be a “Knit n’ Stitch” group held for any Knitters and Crocheters at the Harold Swindle Library in Nicholson. The group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"All skill levels are invited to attend," O'Keeffe said. "Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters."
Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
STORY TIME
Ms. Irma presents Spanish Storytime each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page.
PASSPORT
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
