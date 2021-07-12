A Hartwell woman reported an aggravated assault incident in Commerce recently.
On Friday, July 2, officers responded to the Commerce Sports Bar and Grill on South Broad St. where a 25-year-old from Hartwell reported her boyfriend had pointed a gun at her and some friends.
The complainant said her boyfriend got upset and decided to leave the sports baar, but when he got to the end of Wilhard Rd. he stopped his vehicle, took her items from the vehicle and threw them on the ground.
She said her and her three friends started walking towards the vehicle to find out what was going on when her boyfriend pulled out his firearm and pointed it at them before getting in his vehicle and driving away.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•death investigation at a Spring St., Commerce, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•death investigation at a Willow St., Commerce, residence, where a 69-year-old man was found unresponsive.
•theft by taking on King St., Commerce, where a man reported his weed eater had been stolen from a covered area at the back of his residence.
•burglary at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a 38-special revolver.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 15 at Purcell Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed on Park St., Commerce.
•recovered stolen motor vehicle at H&P Auto Brokers, South Elm St., Commerce, where a 2014 Nissan Sentra reported stolen out of Clayton County was located.
•abandoned and vandalized vehicle towed from Ila Rd., Commerce.
