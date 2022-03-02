Attendees of the Jefferson Woman's Club meeitng on Feb. 14 heard a presentation on heart health given by Nurse Practitioner Rene Breedlove,
Tricia Massey, Piedmont Athens Regional business development specialist, introduced Ms. Breedlove, stating that she has been in her current position for 18 years and has a background in cardiology and internal medicine.
Ms. Breedlove focused specifically on heart health. Since the 1990s, her passion has been to educate women about heart health. She stated that women often ignore symptoms of heart problems such as stress, poor diet and lack of exercise, which all contribute to poor heart health. Common symptoms of cardiovascular disease include tightness in the chest (squeezing sensation) and decreased stamina. It is important to differentiate between what is important versus what is urgent, with the "important" being long-term health care, Ms. Breedlove said.
She said that ways to reduce the risks for cardiovascular disease include reducing intake o processed foods, limiting trans fat and saturated fat, limiting meat consumption and adding more fruits and vegetables and limiting concentrated sweets.
Ms. Breedlove recommends a cholesterol screening every five years; 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week; a calcification scan to detect artery calcium; and diet modification for a health heart.
Her "MEET" rule is: M-Make time for yourself; E-Remember to exercise; E-Eat right; and T-Talk to your health care provider.
The February Women's Heart Month project of the Woman's Club was the collection of warm winter items to assist the Family Connectin with their "Warm Hands, Warm Hearts" drive. Members donated an abundant number of items.
In the business portion of the meeting, members were informed that the Scholarship Committee is meeting and distributing information regarding the $1,000 scholarship to be awarded at the end of the school year.
March 26 is the target date for installation of the free libraries. Club members approved the creation of a Library Committee to oversee the stocking these book locations, co-chaired by Barbara Royston and Diana Wright.
The club will participate in the Foliage Fest at the City Park in Jefferson on March 19, with a booth featuring rock painting for children and the sale of the club cookbook.
The club will host its second teacher appreciation breakfast in May.
President Cindy Crane also announced that the club now has a Facebook page and an Instagram account.
