There will be two tours of the Commerce Public Library's Heritage Room this week. One will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., and the other will be Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Patrons are invited to enjoy a tour of the room, learn what's in it, how to use it and where to find other available resources.
The library will host an online Korean Program on Tuesday, October 19, at noon. This will be a family program about traditional Korean musical instruments. Email Angel Abounader at aabounader@prlib.org for the zoom link.
BOO FEST
Boo Fest is scheduled for Thursday, October 28, from 5:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Regional's pop up library PuRL will be attending along with local organizations with treats to give out to kids. There will also be balloon twisting, a craft, games, magician, photo booth and a small book sale. Simultaneously the Police and Fire Departments will be giving out treats at the Public Safety Complex. The library parking lot will be baracadded that night at 5 p.m. to allow for more outside events. Parking will be available at the Commerce First United Methodist and Commerce First Baptist Churches nearby.
COMPUTER CLASSES
Beginner Computer Classes continue this month covering windows operating system, email and phone basics, file management and more. The library will be hosting Advanced Computer Classes on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and again on Nov. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Topics will include Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint. Space is limited so be sure to sign-up at the library.
The Piedmont Regional Library is one of the first libraries in the state to begin making it easier for patrons at home to access featured resources such as Mango, Gale Legal Forms and other GALILEO materials. In the past it was necessary for patrons to use a password that changed quarterly. Now all that is necessary is a library card number.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: William W. Johnstone's "Biscuits and Gravy," M.R.Carey's "The Girl with All the Gifts," Stuart Woods' "Foul Play," Beverly Lewis' The Beginning," James Patterrson's "Jailhouse Lawyer," Nicholas Sparks "The Wish," Jennifer Ryan's "Kitchen Front," Heather Graham's "The Unknown," William McIvanney's "The Dark Remains," Louise Penny's "The Brutal Telling," Gayle Roper's "A Fatal Arrangement," Elizabeth Penney's "If Looks Could Kill" and Gabrielle Meyer's 'Angels Watching over Me."
Christmas novels are already coming in, too. These are already on the shelves: Susan Mallery's "Christmas Wedding Guest,' Fern Michaels' "Santa Cruise," Mary Kay Andrews' "The Santa Suit' and Laura Childs' 'Twisted Tea Christmas."
New nonfiction includes: "Trisha's Kitchen' by Trisha Yearwood and "Sew Many Bags, Sew Little Time" by Sally Southern. Yearwood's recipes are for easy comfort food for friends and family. Southern's book has over 30 simply stylish bags and accessories. Other new nonfiction includes "Navigating Autism" by Temple Grandin, "Selected Speeches" by Barack Obama, and "Good Grief - Embracing Life at a Time of Death" by Catherine Meyer and Anne Mayer Bird.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up include:
•Saturday, Oct. 16, Young Adult Scary Gaming 1 p.m.
•Tuesday, Heritage Room Tours, 11 a.m., Oct, 19, and 6 p.m., Oct. 21
•Tuesday, Virtual Korean Program, noon
•Tuesday, Computer Basics, 1-3 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Teen 'Smash' Bros, 4 p.m. - 5: 30 p.m.
•Thursday, Heritage Room Tours, 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
