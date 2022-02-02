Graduating seniors in Jackson County headed to college or technical school are encouraged to apply now for a scholarship from Jackson County Community Outreach. Since its founding in 1998, JCCO has awarded over 250 scholarships totaling $300,000.
Students may apply for either a $1,000 Traditional Scholarship or a $2,000 Technical Scholarship.
To qualify for consideration for the Technical Scholarship, the applicant must commit to an associate’s degree or 18-month diploma, and choose among high-demand pathways such as robotics, robotic welding, industrial maintenance, mechatronics, engineering, machine tool technology, logistics & supply chain management, medical assisting, health management technology, operations management, drafting technology, construction management, and cybersecurity.
Minimum eligibility requirements include a minimum GPA of 2.5, school/community involvement, and a need for financial assistance.
The application is available on the JCCO website at www.jccoscholarships.org, or reach out to the school guidance counselor.
The application deadline is February 15, 2022, and interviews will be held the week of March 28.
To learn more and support the work of Jackson County Community Outreach, visit online at https://jccoscholarships.org/ or email jacksoncountycommunityoutreach@gmail.com.
