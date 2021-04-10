The Commerce Public Library will be hosting a hiring event for the Georgia Department of Corrections on Friday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are over 100 positions available in everything ranging from corrections, nutrition, education, counseling and behavior specialist. There will be on the spot interviews given so be sure to bring a valid license, social security card, diploma/GED, birth certificate and other supporting documents.
For more information, contact Richard Blevins at richard.blevins@gdc.ga.gov
WORLD BOOKS ONLINE
Piedmont Regional Library system has announced that it is providing free access to World Books Online for all patrons in the system.
"There is material available for students doing research, homework help and even educational games," library manager Angel Abounader states. "There are databases for children from Pre-K through high school."
Go to www.prlib.org for easy access to this material.
STORYWALK
The storywalk this week will be changing to "Butterflies Are Patient," and the take and make will be a coffee filter butterfly children can enjoy making at home.
"This is to go with the butterflies that are growing at the Commerce Library right now," Abounader says. "As of this writing, they have made chrysalides and should be changing into painted lady butterflies in the near future. Stop by the library to see this amazing life cycle as it develops and pick up a butterfly book at the same time."
EARTH DAY
There is also a display of books at the library for the upcoming Earth Day. Take and Makes for this display will include a stained glass earth donated by NASA for older children and a space themed project for younger patrons.
SMASH BOS
Smash Bros Video Games with friends will be meeting Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This program is for Tweens and Teens.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Ann B. Ross' "Miss Julia Happily Ever After," Mary Monrow's "Mrs. Wiggins," Jessica Strawser's "A Million Reasons Why," Donna Freitas' "The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano," Flynn Berry's "Northern Spy", William W. Johnstone's "Till Death", Fern Michaels' "No Way Out," Margaret Mizushima's "Burning Ridge," Andrew J. Graff's "Raft of Stars" and Margarita Mortimore's "Oona Out of Order."
Three new nonfiction include "Elizabeth and Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters" by Andrew Morton, "Isis Exposed" by Erick Stabelbeck and "The Women of the Bible Speak" by Shannon Bream.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Tuesday, Korean Culture Program 4 p.m. Memorial Garden or on Zoom.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise, 10:30 a.m.
•Thursday, Smash Bros Gaming. 4 - 5 :30 p.m.
•Friday, Baby & Me, 10:30 a.m.
•Friday, Book Vine, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.