A house on Cherry Street built in the 1800s is still used as a residence today. The author of a book that brought national attention to Commerce lived in the home as a child. A Commerce couple known for their sweet treats also once called the historic residence their home.
The Shankle House has an interesting history as a home built by one of the pioneer families of Commerce. The main portion of the home was built in the late 1870s as an addition to an earlier structure. It is a two-story home with “Italianate ornamentation.” The original structure was built in the 1840s.
The present owners of the Shankle House renovated the home during the years they have lived there and continue to treasure the home and pass on the history. Jim and Shelley Williamson were looking for a historic property to purchase when they found the Shankle house. They were familiar with the Commerce area because Shelley came to Banks Crossing to shop. They lived near Atlanta at the time and were looking to get out of the city. A realtor showed them the Shankle house and they decided it was the home for them. Jim has a love of history and can even trace his ancestory back to George Washington.
They have made several renovations over the years and have researched the history of their home. Jim especially enjoys historic property and shares a scrapbook with visitors of photos and newspaper clips on the home. Among the items in the scrapbook is a letter from Olive Ann Burns and a newspaper article of her sitting on the porch.
The Shankle House is on the National Register of Historic Places
Members of the Shankle family were some of the early founders of Commerce. It is believed that Eli Shankle named the town Harmony Grove after a play on words from his wife's maiden name, Rebecca Hargrove. The Shankle family cemetery is in the backyard. Eli's son Seaborne served in the Confederacy and survived the war.
Mr. Shankle was one of the Commerce men instrumental in getting the railroad to run the tracks
