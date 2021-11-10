The Jackson County Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Jackson County Historical Courthouse, located at 85 Washington Street in Jefferson.
Joel Logan, Geographic Information System Director with Jackson County government, will provide an update on two new parks coming to Jackson County, archeological studies performed in Jackson County and a new artifact display.
