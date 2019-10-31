Southern Spirits, a historical walk through Grey Hill Cemetery in Commerce, will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Advance ticket purchases are required. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $10 for children under age 16. Tickets are available for purchase at the Commerce Public Library.
Cemetery tours will depart every 30 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. The last tour will depart at 9 p.m. The event will be held "rain or shine."
Event parking and check-in will be held at the First Baptist Church parking lot, located at 1345 Elm Street in Commerce .
The event is presented by the Commerce Friends of the Library.
