The Commerce Public Library will host "Southern Spirits: A Historical Walk Through Grey Hill Cemetery" on Saturday, November 2.
Tours will begin at 6 p.m. and run every 30 minutes. The last tour will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Several Commerce residents will be portraying historical figures from the early 1800s to the early 1920s such as C.W. Hood and W.B.J. Harmon.
Tickets are available at the library during normal business hours. Senior's and children's tickets are $10 and asdults are $15. All proceeds benefit the children's programming at the library.
In other library news, the Lego Club will be meeting Saturday, October 26, at 1 p.m. Children ages 5-12 are encouraged to come and build spiders, leaves, pumpkins or anything fall related. Their creations will then be placed in the library's display case for others to enjoy. All LEGOs are provided by the library.
STAFF DAY
The Piedmont Regional Library's annual staff development day was recently held at Regional Headquarters in Jefferson. It began with questions and answers from Dawn Dale, Pines Help Desk Manager, and continued with a high-energy presentation by Aretta Baumgartner from the Center for Puppetry Arts.
Aslo at the event, Daniel Zeiger, IT System Administrator from GPLS, explained more about the new email system Georgia libraries are now using.
New plans for library outreach services in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties were explained by Piedmont Regional Assistant Director, Kelli McDaniel.
Beth McIntyre, Piedmont Regional Director, recognized staff for the number of continuing education hours that had been accrued throughout 2019 in addition to regular library duties.
The Commerce Library won a trophy for investing the most time in professional development for 2019.
COMPUTER CLASSES
Looking ahead, there will be advanced computer classes for adults held on three Monday evenings beginning on Nov. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. These classes will explain more about the use of Word, Excel and Power Point and are planned for patrons who already know the basics of computer use. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place in these classes.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Sophie Kinsella's "Christmas Shopaholic," Tracie Peterson's "What Comes My Way" and John Grisham's "Guardians."
There are also two new adult nonfiction: Kimberly Jones-Pothier's "When Your Bad Meets His Good" and Bill Bryson's "Body - A Guide For Occupants."
PROGRAMS
Children's programs coming up at the library includes:
•Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m., Lego Club.
•Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers.
•Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise.
•Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess.
•Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me.
Adult programs at the library include:
•Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles.
•Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.