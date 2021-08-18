The Holder Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 22, at the Fairview Community Clubhouse, located off of Highway 60 in Jackson County.
"Please invite all your family members," family organizers state. "We plan to be ready to eat by 1 p.m. but come earlier to enjoy fellowship with family. Plates, cups and condiments will be furnished, so please bring a covered dish(es)."
For more information, contact Kathy (Holder) Puckett at 770-533-0941.
