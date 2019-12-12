Santa’s favorite elf, Kathryn, will be hosting the Holiday Cookie Decorating Program at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The program includes a story on cookies, Pass the Story Game (children add their creative ideas to make a unique Christmas cookie story) and decorate two cookies each. The Nicholson Christmas Cookie Story will be displayed in the library. The event is free and open to ages four and older with a caregiver.
The Friends of the Nicholson Public Library are sponsoring a Booklovers prize drawing. Tickets can be purchased for $1 each through Friday, Dec. 20. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow holder and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick, entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library and proceeds help support our Summer Reading Program.
Those who have library fines and would like to help the community, Food for Fines is the perfect way to relieve the fines and assist others at the same time. Through Friday, Dec. 13, bring in boxed or canned goods to the library. One can or box equals $1 towards fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. “The library can help you to complete your application and make sure all your supporting documents are in order,” says library manager, Rhonda O’Keeffe. Call the library for appointments or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 12 - 2 p.m. for the city staff holiday luncheon.
The library’s holiday hours are as follows: The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 21; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Wednesday, Dec. 25; Saturday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday Jan. 1.
The library hours on Tuesday, Dec. 31, are from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The library hours on Thursday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 2, will be from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Normal library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 US Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or visit the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.