Children of all ages enjoyed decorating their own Christmas cookies and listening to stories at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The children used their creativity in a Pass the Story Game, by creating The Nicholson Christmas Cookie Story. The story is posted in the library for everyone to enjoy.
Celebrate the new Roaring 20’s at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The program is for children ages four and older with a caregiver.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. “The library can assist you to complete your application and make sure all of your supporting documents are in order” says library manager, Rhonda O’Keeffe. Call the library for appointments or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Operating hours for the library on Thursday, Dec. 26, are from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Jan. 6.
Normal library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit http://nicholson.prlib.org, or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.