Speakers at Holly Springs United Methodist Church for June are:
•June 6, Gary Nicholson from Arbor Point UMC Hoschton.
•June 13, Don Moore, Gideon Ministries.
•June 20 and 27, Frank Zimmerman from Dahlonega First UMC.
Current pastor Dr Lacy Bowcock will preach May 30 and newly-assigned pastor Rev. Kelly Cauldon will begin July 4.
The church is located at 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, and the service begins at 11 a.m.
