Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.