Holly Springs United Methodist Church, located at 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, will have an indoor yard sale on Saturday, May 15.
It will be held in the fellowship hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held "rain or shine."
The sale includes many household items.
For more information, contact Guy Dean Benson at 706-367-8492
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.