Holly Springs United Methodist Church updates on lay speakers and pastor assignments for the next few weeks includes the following:
•June 27, lay speaker Frank Zimmerman, Dahlonega United Methodist Church.
•July 4, lay speaker Doug Stevens, Lebanon United Methodist Church.
•July 11, the Rev. Emmie Neithammer, Cumming, begins serving as local pastor. She works in Chamblee as city clerk.
The church was established in 1835 and is located at 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass.
