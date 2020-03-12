The Commerce Public Library will host a Home Buyers 101 Seminar on Saturday, March 14, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Those interested are encouraged to come with questions.
“This program is perfect for the new homebuyer or anyone interested in how the process works including the financial process, inspection and more,” states Angel Abounader, library manager.
There is an Agriculture Week display currently in the library, sponsored by Commerce School's FFA. The Friends will be hosting a Plant Swap at the library on Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 24, the library will host the third program in its series of Korean culture programs. The topic will be food but language will also be discussed. Also on March 24, there will be a Hiring Event for the Lee Arrendale State Prison. For more information, call 470-248-0363.
The library will now be offering yoga once a month. Align and Shine "Restorative Flow" Yoga will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 10:15 -11:15 a.m. in the auditorium. There is a suggested donation of $8 but this is not required.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Lisa Black's “Every Kind of Wicked,” Louise Penny's “All The Devils Are Here,” Iris Johansen's “Chaos,” Candice Fox's “Gone By Midnight,” Harlan Coben's “Boy from the Woods,” Jude Deveraux's “Forgotten Murder,” Joel Rosenberg's “Jerusalem Assassin,” Clive Cussler's “Journey of the Pharaohs” and Tracie Peterson's “Secrets of My Heart.”
There are also two new non-fiction books available including: “The Siege of Sevastopol 1854-1855” by Anthony Dawson and “Making Peace with Your Plate” by Robyn Cruze.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Monday, March 16 and 23, from 1 - 2:30 p.m., Beginning Computers
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturdays, 10 a.m., ESL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.