A Home Buyer Seminar is being offered to patrons of the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Many aspects of buying a home, from how to prepare for the pre-approval process to searching for a home, will be covered by a local real estate firm and mortgage lender. Those with specific questions will have an opportunity to talk with the speakers on an individual basis as well.
The Tween Book Club will be talking about the book “How to Train your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5 p.m. The Book Vine book club for adults are currently reading “Christy” by Catherine Marshall for the Friday, Feb. 21, meeting. Copies of both books are available for checkout at the library.
Smash Bros. Club will be meeting the first and second Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Young Adult area. Tweens and teens are invited to play Super Smash Bros., a series of crossover video games published by Nintendo, featuring characters from various Nintendo franchises such as Mario, Zelda and Donkey Kong.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Marie Benedict's “Lady Clementine,” Terry Goodkind's “Heart of Black Ice,” Linda L. Miller's “Country Strong,” Amy K. Green's “Prized Girl,” Dana Stabenow's “No Fixed Line” and Leslie Gould's “Amish Christmas Kitchen.”
New nonfiction titles now at the library include: “Hanger Management - Master Your Mood, Mind and Relationships” by Susan Albers, “Joy of Movement - How Exercise Helps Us Find Happiness, Hope, Connection and Courage” by Kelley McGonigal, “Start By Believing Larry Nassar's Crimes” by John Barr, “Total Gut Balance - Fix Your Mycobiome Fast” by Mahmoud Ghannoum, “We Are The Luckiest - The Surprising Magic of a Sober Life” by Laura McKowen, “What's Your Pronoun Beyond He and She” by Dennis Baron and “Woman Makes A Plan - Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and Success” by Maye Musk.
Children's programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursday, Feb. 6, 4 p.m., Smash Bros. Club
Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m., Tween Book Club
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs coming up at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m., Adult Writers
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Saturday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m., Home Buyer Seminar
