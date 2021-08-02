Pond Fork Baptist Church has homecoming and revival coming up.
Homecoming will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. Evangelist Snyder Turner, Ackworth, will be the speaker at homecoming.
Revival will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12-13, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The speaker on Thursday will be Dr. Mike Bagwell, Tunnell Hill. The speaker on Friday will be Dr. Chris Haizlip, Statesville, N.C. The speaker on Saturday will be Dr. Joe Arthur, Jonesboro.
The pastor of the church is Johnny Knight.
