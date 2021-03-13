The next homeschoolers “Get Crafty” competition is going on now at the Jefferson Public Library.
"Come in and pick up your 'Get Crafty' bag and discover the mystery theme," Elizabeth Jones states. " If you are a homeschooler and not on our email list, email Cathleen at chill@prlib.org."
SEED LIBRARY
For those who love gardening, they can become a member of the Seed Library and get access to free seeds and garden advice.
"Learn gardening tips and tricks from our Master Gardener and Seed Librarian," Jones said.
Visit Jefferson.prlib.org and click on Seed Library to find out how you can become a member, when to get free seeds and start planting something.
GREAT PUMPKIN CONTEST
For teens and kids, the library is having “The Great Pumpkin Contest” for ages 5-18.
"Come in April 12-17 and pick up your biodegradable pot and Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin seeds," Jones said. "These are the prefect pumpkins for carving jack-o-lanterns! Try to grow the biggest pumpkin you can for your age group. The heaviest pumpkin for each age group will win a gift certificate from Howington’s Feed and Supply! For full contest rules, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org."
POST CARD CONTEST
The “Post Card Contest” deadline has been extended. Teens and kids, ages 8 and p, can stop by the library and pick up a blank post card.
"Show off your skills with a drawing or painting, then mail it back to us," Jones said. "There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners with awesome prizes. Post cards must be received by March 26.
Storytime live continues on Facebook! Join Kasey every Friday at 10 a.m. for a live Storytime at fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
The hours continue to be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours.
The library will continue to waive fines until further notice.
The library offer printing, copying, faxing, and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library includes: Ashley Audrain’s "The Push," Tim Dorsey’s "Tropic of Stupid," Sarah Gailey’s "The Echo Wife," Mark Greaney’s "One Minute Out," Kristin Hannah’s The Four Winds," Jane Harper’s "The Survivors," John Hart’s "The Unwilling," Gregg Hurwitz’s "Prodigal Son," Iris Johansen’s "Blink of an Eye," Johnathan Kellerman’s "Serpentine," G. A. McKevett’s "Murder at Mabel’s Motel," Leslie Meier’s "Irish Parade," Susan Meissner’s "The Nature of Fragile Things," Luanne Rice’s "The Shadow Box and Margaret Truman’s "Murder on the Metro."
