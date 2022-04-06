A Homeschool program for students in k-12 is offered every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the Jefferson Public Library.
This program offers homeschooling families an opportunity to both meet other homeschoolers and engage in a themed lesson with Cathleen.
"Homeschoolers, if you’re interested in learning more about the ingredient that can elevate dishes from average to sumptuous, stop by on April 19th for a lesson on homemade butter," Joy Stancil states. "After a simple presentation on the chemistry and history of butter, you will have the opportunity to make your own batch and witness the transformation of common heavy cream into its more recognizable rich and velvety form. Participants will also have the option to taste test the butter on freshly made toast."
Food Allergy Warning: There will be wheat and dairy at this program.
PROGRAMS
Recurring Programs include:
•Bouncing Babies, April 14, at 10:30 a.m., (Every Thursday). Join Miss Cathleen for a storytime. The program, for ages 2 and under, opens with a hello song and is followed by a read-aloud-book, a fun and educational felt activity, rhymes, and of course – Bounce. These activities are a great way to encourage development and early literacy.
•Storytime, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.(Every Friday). Kids ages 5 and under, along with their parents or caregivers, can come enjoy an interactive storytime with Miss Kasey. From fun songs and rhymes to engaging stories, these activities foster a love of reading and promote the development of literacy skills. Come join the storytime fun/
•Mahjong, April 13 at 1 p.m. (Every Wednesday). Do you enjoy testing your skill, strategy, and luck with games like Rummy? If so, you may want to try Mahjong. Mahjong is a tile-based game played in groups of four that has been a favorite pastime in China since its creation in the mid- to late 19th century. Whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years, join other players for this popular game.
•Knitters, April 20 at noon. (Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday). If you like to knit or crochet, come meet other fellow knitters in the community. We provide a meeting place for knitters to hang out and share ideas. Current members are also eager to teach anyone new to knitting.
•LEGO Drop in & Play, May 7 at 2:30 p.m. (Every 1st Saturday) LEGO fans, drop in between the designated time to unleash your creative LEGO energy. We will have our collection out in the story time room for you to build and play to your heart’s content.
•JPL Book Club, April 13 at 1 p.m. (Every 2nd Wednesday) For April, Marena will discuss “Jane Eyre,” Charlotte Bronte’s gothic coming-of-age novel. First published in 1847, it revolutionized the literary world with a heroine unlike other female characters of its day. If you would like to join the discussion of this surprisingly modern classic, copies are available at the service desk.
•Yoga, April 16, 9:30 a.m. (Every 3rd Saturday) Start the weekend off right with a calming session of yoga taught by Carol Koster. This class is suitable for ages 12+ and all experience levels. Don’t forget your towel or yoga mat! Childcare is not offered onsite, so please make arrangements beforehand.
UPCOMING PROGRAMS
•April 4-8: Seed Library Week. Seed Library members will be able to “check out” up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Come in Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., to get your seeds. Becoming a member is easy and FREE. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video. To see what seeds you can take home, go to excelatgardening.com for the full catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions you may have.
•April 9: Gardening Seminar with Master Gardener Brandy Pethel at 1 p.m.. She will speak on the topic of Invasive Species. Come learn about what they are and why we should care. Seeds will also be available for checkout from 9 -2:45.
•April 12: Paint Garden Rocks - While supplies last, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m. to paint a garden rock. The program is open to all ages, but children will need adult assistance. Acrylic paints will be used, so dress accordingly.
•April 18: Teen Group Painting at 4:30 p.m. - Teens, come leave your unique, artistic stamp at the library. For Group Painting, we will provide a large, blank canvas and in turn, need your artistic skill to fill it. You can work individually or band together to paint a design for our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading theme. Come summer, we will display it in the library.
•April 25-30: Great Pumpkin Contest Pick-Up. Stop by to pick up your pumpkin seed pot. Each biodegradable pot contains two Connecticut Field Pumpkin seeds. If you didn’t pre-order your seedlings, you can still sign up while supplies last. This variety is a pre-1700 cultivar of Native American origin that can grow up to 15-20 LBS. It is a popular Halloween pumpkin that is great for canning, baking, and carving. Visit excelatgardening.com for contest rules, tips on how to grow large pumpkins and information on pest management.
•April 26: Roll-Play at 4:30 p.m. - A fun and easy tabletop Dungeons & Dragons-like game. All are welcome to join the adventure.
•April 26: Read to a Pup at 5 p.m. - Children who are just starting their reading journey will appreciate the uncritical ears and kind companionship of local therapy dog, Lady. This program will help boost the confidence of all emerging readers.
LIBRARY FUN FACT
The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library in terms of catalog depth and volume. It is home to more than 168 million items. Their initial collection of 3,000 was destroyed in 1814 when British troops set fire to the Capital building.
