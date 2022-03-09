A program is held at the Jefferson Public Library for homeschool students in kindergarten through 12th grade every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m., unless otherwise noted.
This program offers homeschooling families an opportunity to both meet other homeschoolers and engage in a themed lesson with Miss Cathleen.
'The theme for March 15 is momentum,' Joy Stancil states. "Get the ball rollin’! See who can build the fastest rolling ball to race down our ramp. After a mini-lesson on the physics of what makes a ball zoom by, take a shot at securing the coveted Ball Crown! Will anyone be able to topple the Great Rubber Band Ball?"
Upcoming themes include:
•April - Butter: Learn about the process of making butter.
•May - Cow: After learning about cows, there will be a milking demonstration with Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom.
BOUNCING BABIES
The Bouncing Babies program is held every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
"Join Miss Cathleen for a story time like no other," Stancil states. "The program, for ages 2 and under, opens with a hello song and is followed by a read-aloud-book, a fun and educational felt activity, rhymes and of course – Bounce! These activities are a great way to encourage development and early literacy."
STORYTIME
Storytime is held every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
"Kids ages 5 and under, along with their parents or caregivers, can come enjoy an interactive storytime with Miss Kasey," Stancil said. "From fun songs and rhymes to engaging stories, these activities foster a love of reading and promote the development of literacy skills. Come join the storytime fun!"
MAHJONG
Mahjong is held every Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Stancil asks: "Do you enjoy testing your skill, strategy, and luck with games like Rummy? If so, you may want to try Mahjong! Mahjong is a tile-based game played in groups of four that has been a favorite pastime in China since its creation in the mid- to late 19th century. It was first introduced to the United States in the 1920s and continues to gain widespread popularity in the West. To lessen confusion about game rules that may arise from regional variants, our Mahjong group follows the National Mah Jongg League Rules. So whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years, join other players for this popular game on Wednesdays at 1 p.m."
KNITTERS
Knitters meet every noon every first and third Wednesday at noon.
"If you like to knit or crochet, come meet other fellow knitters in the community," Stancil said. "We provide a meeting place for knitters to hang out and share ideas. Current members are also eager to teach anyone new to knitting. They’ll keep you in stitches!"
BOOK CLUB
JPL Book Club meets every second Wednesday at 1 p.m.
"We welcome all book lovers to join our lively and thought-provoking discussions highlighting a book selected by one of our three moderators," Stancil said. "Barbara, Marena, and Joy alternate months in choosing a book to discuss."
Book Club fun fact: In 1634, Anne Hutchinson organized one of the earliest reported book clubs to analyze weekly sermons.
YOGA
Yoga is held every third Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
"Start the weekend off right with a calming session of yoga," Stancil said. "This class is taught by Carol Koster and is suitable for ages 12+. Don’t forget your towel or yoga mat! Childcare is not offered onsite, so please make arrangements beforehand."
PROGRAMS
Upcoming programs include:
•March 1-30: Sign up begins for the 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Contest for ages 5-18. Email ejones@prlib.org or come to the service desk to sign up and pre-order your seedling. For full contest rules, go to excelatgardening.com
•March 7-11: Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with Seed Library Week! Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant, go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
•March 8: Paper Collage Art at 4:30 p.m. Create a beautiful sunset, a twinkling night sky, or whatever you want. There will be lots of gluing, so dress accordingly. All ages welcome, but kids 6 and under will require adult assistance.
•March 9: Book Club discussion of “The Midnight Library” with Barbara at 1 p.m. Copies are available at the service desk.
•March 15: Homeschool k-12 at 11 a.m.. The Great Ball Race (See program spotlight for more info.)
•March 19: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+.
•March 19: Family Movie featuring Sonic the Hedgehog at 12. Come and watch the Sonic movie in preparation for the soon to be released sequel. Snacks will be provided. You’re welcome to bring blankets and pillows if you would like to sit on the floor, leaders state.
•March 21: Teen Sculpting with Air-Dry Clay for ages 12-18 at 4:30 p.m. Make a sculpture of whatever you want out of air-dry clay. We’ll show you how to handle and dry it.
•March 22: Honey Heist at 4:30 p.m. Roll the dice, be a bear, get the honey in this tabletop-one shot-D&D like game.
•March 29: Read to a Pup at 5 p.m. Join city council member Dawn and her wonderful dog, Lady, to read some barking good books! This is a great opportunity for beginning readers to practice/sharpen their reading skills.
NEW BOOKS
New books include: S. A. Barnes’ “Dead Silence,” M. C. Beaton’s “Death of a Green Monster,” Heather Gedenkauf’s “The Overnight Guest,” Gregg Hurwitz’s “Dark Horse,” Jonathan Kellerman’s “City of the Dead,” Sarah Maas’ “House of Sky and Breath” and J. D. Robb’s “Abandoned in Death.”
