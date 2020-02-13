Sunshine Duckett will be leading a special Homeschool program on Monday, Feb. 17, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the Commerce Public Library’s auditorium in celebration of Black History Month. All homeschooled children are invited to attend. This program is geared toward ages five and up.
Join the library on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. for another Korean Culture program. This time the focus will be language, words and phrases.
There will be a three-part Adult Computer Class for Beginners on Mondays during the month of March. The classes are scheduled for Monday, March 9, Monday, March 16 and Monday, March 23, from 1 - 2:30 p.m.
“Students will be practicing on the library's desk-top computers so there is no need to bring your own device,” states Angel Abounader, library manager. “Be sure to call or stop by the library to sign up.”
Paintings by local artist Chris Serpa are on display in the library auditorium. The library hosts exhibits throughout the year for the enjoyment and enrichment of its patrons as well as to provide an opportunity for artists to share their work with the public.
New adult fiction titles now available at the library include: Rhys Bowen's “Above the Bay of Angels,” Charles Todd's “Divided Loyalty,” Mercedes Lackey's “Breaking Silence,” Jonathan Kellerman's “Museum of Desire,” Douglas Preston's “Crooked River,” Mike Chen's “A Beginning at the End,” Tanen Jones' “The Better Liar,” Isabel Allende's “A Long Petal of the Sea,” Scott Reintgen's “Nyxia,” Eoin Colfer's “Highfire” and Sayed Kashua's “Track Changes.”
New non-fiction titles now at the library include: “Peterson's Master the GED,” “The Age of Entitlement” by Christopher Caldwell, “American Secession - The Looming Threat of a National Breakup” by F. H. Buckley, “Comeback Careers” by Mika Brzezinski, “Computer Basics” by Michael Miller, “Fight of the Century - Writers Reflect on 100 Years of Landmark ACLU Cases” by Viet Thanh Nguyen and Jacqueline Woodson and “Hitting a Straight Line with a Crooked Stick - Stories from the Harlem Renaissance” by Zora Neale Hurston.
Children's programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Homeschoolers-Black History Month with Ms. Sunshine
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Kidsercise
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Baby and Me
Adult programs at the library include:
Mondays, 10:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles
Thursday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m., Korean Language Basics: Words and Phrases
Thursdays, 6 p.m., Chess
Friday, Feb. 21, 1 p.m., Book Vine Book Club
