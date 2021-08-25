Jackson County’s first responders were recognized at the annual Hometown Hero Appreciation Luncheon on Aug. 17 at the Jefferson Civic Center.
“We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to all of you,” Jim Shaw, president of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, stated to the room filled with sheriff’s deputies, police officers, EMS workers, fire fighters and other public safety workers. “You are on call all of the time. Thank you for always being there when we need you. Thank you for making this a safer place to live. Thank you for putting yourself in harm’s way.”
Blake McCarrin presented certificates to all of the public safety departments serving Jackson County.
“Thank you for showing up in the face of fear,” she stated.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock introduced the guest speaker, Barrow County Emergency Services chaplain Mike Peavy. Among Peavy’s comments included speaking on the call that started his work as a chaplain, a wreck that had three fatalities, including a teenager from Jackson County.
Others on the program included Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, who gave the invocation and led the pledge.
