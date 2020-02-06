Ronnie Hopkins, a member of the Jefferson City Board of Education and Georgia School Board Association, recently returned from the Lifetouch Memory Mission – a volunteer trip to Constanza in the Dominican Republic where he joined nearly 50 other education and Lifetouch/Shutterfly employees to help complete the Cecaini Rio Grande school (a project Lifetouch has been involved with since 2011).
In addition to the construction work, the team of volunteers hosted a school picture day and a picture day for the community (which was the first time many of these students and families had their pictures professionally taken).
“We started as 50 strangers with a common thread of education, and finished as a family of not only 50 but many more from the community we went to serve,” Hopkins said. “This was a time of hard work on a school building and having some play time with the Cecaini School students. Through our hard work, which put us out of our comfort zones, we built a part of the school building and relationships with the people and students. It is my hope that both last a long time. What a memorable opportunity.”
During the trip, the educators were able to connect with friends and family back home via Facebook Live to provide updates on the team's progress and experience.
(0) comments
