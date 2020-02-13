Hillary Thompson, marketing director at Super-Sod Soil3 (pronounced Soil Cubed) and owner of Cutting Edge Plants, a mail order company for shrubs and hydrangeas, spoke at the January 22 Jefferson Garden Club meeting.
Soil3 is an OMRI certified organic humus compost product. Super-Sod will deliver their one cubic yard "Yellow Bag" to your home or business. Thompson stated last year they produced and sold 20,000 cubic yards of their compost.
Thompson, a University of Georgia horticulture graduate, says, “Grass clippings are so great for your compost pile. Soil3 is organic compost comprised of grass clippings from our sod farm, wheat straw from our farm and cow manure from a local dairy. We compost using a high heat method (160º) and add mycorrhizae. Beneficial microorganisms naturally colonize the compost as part of the process. You can use this organic compost as humus soil.”
With their Soil3 product, Hillary recommends first plant, then top dress with compost and lastly mulch. Her advice is to add compost to your garden to inhibit erosion and retain moisture in Georgia's clay soil.
Super-Sod Soil3 has also launched a unique fundraiser program with a product called "Ag in the bag." Each kit comes with a breathable grow bag, their Soil3 compost and an organic seed packet. They sell for $20 with $8 going to the fundraisers. The contact for this program is Helen McGregor at hmcgregor@supersod.com. Their website is Soil3.com.
Thompson expressed the need to keep educational opportunities available for our youth interested in gardening. This was a major reason for the inception of their CROP program for fundraising. With multiple size options, the grow bags are ideal for home and school settings.
Thompson gave away an “Ag in the Bag” by drawing member, Lynn Balch’s, name from the bowl. The meeting was held in the home of Sandy Beem.
Fifteen members and one guest attended.
