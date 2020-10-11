Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA member Michael Howard recently competed in the Area 2 FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event and will advance to the Finals competition on December 8.
The FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event is designed to develop the ability of FFA members to express themselves on a given subject without having prepared or rehearsed its content in advance. After the selection of agricultural topics, participants have 30 minutes to prepare a 4-6 minute speech. After delivering the speech, participants are judged on content, organization of material, power of expression, voice, stage presence, general effect and response to questions by a panel of judges.
FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Michael, a junior, is the son of Mr. Scot and Dr. April Howard of Jefferson.
