Cheryl Denise Howington of Jefferson and Mark Hovey Yurco of Nicholson were married November 17, 2019, in Cleveland.
Roger Blakely, clergy and friend, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the mother of Adam Cole Howington, 24, and Anna Claire Howington, 21. The groom is the father of Samantha Hovey Yurco, 17.
Howington's parents are Judy and Tommy Snow, Mineral Bluff.
Yurco's parents are Milan and Marilyn Yurco, St John, New Brunswick, Canada. They have siblings, Mike Cothran of Athens, Rodney Yurco of Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Melanie and Scott Chadwick of Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.
The couple celebrated their elopement with an intimate remembrance of their ceremony and reception beachside hosted by friends on the island of Half Moon Cay. They honeymooned on a cruise to the Bahamas.
Yurco is a local business owner of Planet Smoothies in Athens and Howington is a Registered Nurse, formally of Athens Regional Medical Center. She now consults as a clinical specialist for Philips Healthcare.
The couple met over four years ago in Athens during a fireworks celebration on the 4th of July. They say it was love at first sight and share each other’s dreams for a life full of love, happiness, fun and adventure for themselves and their families.
The couple reside in Nicholson.
