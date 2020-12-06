The Hudson Lodge #294 F&AM recently hosted the annual Public Awards Ceremonies where local first responders and youth were recognized.
"This year, we were very pleased to be able to present five Lifesaver Awards to members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office," Cameron Boswell, Past Master/Secretary states.
Those receiving the Lifesaver Awards were: Nurse Lindsey Wiseman, Lt. Rashad Knox, Sgt. Chase Crumley and Jailer Brian Holder. The fifth recipient, Jailer Joseph Wise, was unable to attend the ceremony and will receive his award at a later date.
Detective Justin Ferguson from the Commerce Police Department received the Police Officer of The Year Award in recognition of his dedication to serving the citizens of the community.
Jordan Pritchett was the recipient of a $1,000 college scholarship in recognition of his dedication, skills, and future plans in furthering his education.
"It is truly an honor and a privilege for the members of Hudson Lodge #294 to be able to present these awards to each of these fine individuals and we can't thank them all enough for what they do for each and everyone of us on a daily basis," Boswell said. "I would like to personally thank Sheriff Janis Mangum of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Captain Ken Harmon of the Commerce Police Department for assisting us in our efforts to make these awards possible each year."
