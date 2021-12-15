Hudson Lodge #294 F&AM recently presented its Public Awards.
These awards were presented by Worshipful Master Brandon Marcus at the 2021 Saint's John Observance of Hudson Lodge #294 F&AM on Saturday December 11, 2021.
The awards went to:
• Walker Boswell received the 2021 Community Service Award for his dedicated volunteer work in assisting in numerous fundraisers and benefits for worthy causes throughout the year.
• Sgt. Rickie Glenn of the Commerce Police Department received the 2021 Office of The Year Award for his dedicated service to the citizens of Commerce.
•Deputy Zach Billings received a Certificate of Valor for his bravery in the face of imminent danger while serving the citizens of Jackson County.
•Members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office accepted a posthumous Certificate of Valor and Memorial Shadow box in memory of Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall who made the ultimate sacrifice serving and protecting the citizens of Jackson County.
“We would like to thank Sheriff Janis Mangum and Chief Ken Harmon for always assisting our awards committee in selecting and presenting these awards,” states Cameron D. Boswell, past master/secretary Hudson Lodge. “We all owe our public service personnel and dedicated volunteers a huge debt of gratitude for all that they do for our communities on a daily basis.”
