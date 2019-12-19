Hudson Lodge #294 F and AM in Commerce, hosted its annual Public Awards Ceremony. Included in these awards were officer Tevin Dunbar from the Commerce Police Department recognized as the 2019 Officer of The Year and Investigator Charlie Timms from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office recognized as the 2019 Deputy of The Year. Deputy Scott Rogers from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and member of Hudson Lodge #294 F&AM was also awarded the 2019 Mason of The Year Award. Fireman Josh Miller of the Commerce Fire Department was also selected as 2019 Fireman of The Year but was unable to attend the presentation.
Each of these awards were presented by Robert Tanner in his capacity as Worshipful Master of Hudson Lodge #294 for 2019.
“It is an honor and a privilege for our lodge to be able to recognize these individuals who go above and beyond in their efforts for our community. We cannot thank them enough for their dedication, support and sacrifices, leaders stated.
