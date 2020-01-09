Karen Hutchinson won the Friends of the Nicholson Public Library, Booklover's Basket. The basket included a handmade Dr. Seuss throw and book buddy pillow, an original painting by local artist Chris Embrick, a variety of children's and adult books, a T-shirt, and other goodies.
"Thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket, all proceeds benefit the Nicholson Public Library," library manager Rhonda O'Keefe states.
Upcoming events at the library includes a program on the "Roaring '20s" on Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. The program is for children ages 4 and older with a caregiver.
The "Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library" group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome.
The Nicholson Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. "The library can help you to complete your application and make sure all of your supporting documents are in order" says O'Keeffe. Call the library for appointments and visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. ti 2 p.m. The library is located at 5466 US Highways 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or
Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
