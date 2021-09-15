Karen Hutchinson won the UGA quilt given away as a fundraiser by the Nicholson Public Library at the Labor Day Festival sponsored by the city.
"The Nicholson Public Library would like to thank everyone who participated in the cake walks, the cupcake walks, and purchased raffle tickets for the handmade UGA quilt," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe states. "All proceeds benefit the public library and our annual Summer Reading Program. A special thank you to our amazing volunteers, Linda Goodman, Karen Hutchinson, Emily Bunn, Casey Ann Knight, the Friends of the Nicholson Public Library Quilting Group, Kaitlyn Dreifus, the Piedmont Regional Library System, and the City of Nicholson. A big shout out to Kellie McDaniel, Assistant Director of PRLS, for driving PuRL to and from the festival site."
LIBRARY CARD SIGN UP
September is Library Card Sign-Up month. Every new patron that signs up for a library card at the Nicholson Public Library will be entered in our drawing for a canvas Piedmont Regional Library System messenger bag filled with goodies.
PASSES OFFERED
The library offering passes t the "Go Fish Education Center."
O'Keeffe said, "Beat the boredom this weekend with a trip to the 'Go Fish Education Center.'" Stop by the library and check out the free family pass for four to the education center. The center is home to a 200,000-gallon outdoor aquarium. Visitors will enjoy seeing live alligators and turtles, you can even go fishing in the stocked pond (bait and poles are provided with admission). The center is located in Perry, Georgia."
CRAFTS
While visiting our library, O'Keeffee reminds everyone to pick up one of the weekly take and make crafts. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt to find book characters hidden around the library. Each child that finds all seven characters can visit the treasure box.
ADULT BOOK CLUB
"Discover new books and authors monthly at the library," O'Keeffe said. "Join our Hidden Gems Book Club for adults, each month we will meet on the third Thursday of the month."
The first meeting will be held on Thursday, September 16, at 1:30 p.m. The first book is “The Alice Network." All books are available with your PINES library card.
Mondays at 11:30 a.m. are Story Time at the Nicholson Public Library Annex. The annex is located at the Benton Center. Join Lady Sherri for songs, a story, and a craft.
"Check out Nicholson’s own amazing Ms. Irma each month on our Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson, Spanish Story Time in Nicholson," O'Keeffe said.
FARMER'S MARKET
The City of Nicholson’s Farmers Market is open on the last Saturday, in September. There are still have a few spots available, booths are free. Contact Nicholson City Hall for more information.
PASSPORT
The library is a Passport Acceptance Agency with trained and certified agents by the U. S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library has Mobile Hotspots available for check out. The library also offers faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U. S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. Call 706-757-3577, visit our website, prlib.org/nicholson or visit the Facebook page (Harold S. Swindle Public Library) for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.