Commerce First United Methodist Church will hold its annual Independence Day Service on Sunday, July 4, at 11 a.m.
There will be special music and singing of patriotic hymns.
"Please join us on the 4th to celebrate America’s freedom from tyranny and our freedom to worship freely," leaders state.
The guest speaker for this service is Garry Glenn.
For additional information, contact the church office at 706-335-4018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.