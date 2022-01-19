During the cold short days of winter, the Commerce Public Library staff invites patrons to visit to enjoy many indoor programs for all ages. And, while visiting, patrons are encouraged to check out books and DVDs to entertain through the long, dark evenings.
"Whatever the weather outside, there is a 100 percent chance of snow inside the library," declares assistant librarian Tami McClung. "Pick up one of the children's books on the "Snow or No?" display and walk through our StoryWalk: Snowballs by Lois Ehlert. Enjoy a snowman take-and-make at the end."
McClung adds, "Storybook Art Club, Chess Club, Korean Culture Program, Writers' Group and Book Vine are just a few of the recurring monthly programs. Coming up in February, we'll have a special visit from the East Jackson High School Robotics Club and celebrate the Lunar New Year."
DRIVE-IN MOVIE
Library Manager, Angel Abounader reminds caregivers, "Don't forget to treat your child or grandchild to an old fashioned 'Drive-In' Movie at the Commerce Civic Center, this Saturday, January 22 at 11 a.m. Children will build your sweet ride out of cardboard boxes and materials provided, then at 11:45 a.m. settle in with popcorn for a child friendly G movie."
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: Danielle Steel's "Invisible," James Patterson's "The Paris Detective," Stuart Woods' "Criminal Mischief," Noah Hawley's "Anthem," James Rollins' "The Starless Crown," Laura Lippman's "Seasonal Work," Juhea Kim's "Beasts of A Little Land," Robin McLean's "Pity the Beast," Lynne Reaves' "The Dangers of An Ordinary Night" and Rachel Kapelke-Dale's "The Ballerinas."
New nonfiction include: "Fauci - Expect the Unexpected" by Anthony S. Fauci, "The Violence Project" by Jillian Peterson, "Field Notes for Food and Adventure" by Brad Leone, "The Vanilla Bean Baking Book" by Sarah Loeffer. and "Fatherhood - A Comprehensive Guide to Birth, Finding Balance, and Becoming a Happy Parent."
There are also several new biographies and memoirs, including: "Both/And" by Huma Abedin, "The Last King of America" by Andrew Roberts, "Leonard Cohen" by Harry Freedman, "Walking Miracle" by Ryan Shazier, "Apparently There Were Complaints" by Sharon Gless, and classic "Surprised by Joy" by C.S. Lewis.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library includes:
•Friday 21, Baby and Me at 10:30 p.m.
•Book Vine with author Muriel Pritchett at 1 p.m.
•Saturday, Drive-In Movie at the Civic Center 11 a.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise at 10:30 a.m
•Thursdays, Teen Smash from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Yoga 6 p.m.
•Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
