Anna Yellin of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources shared her knowledge of Georgia’s native insects and why they are important to our ecosystem when she presented a program at the Nicholson Public Library.
"Everyone marveled over the pinned displays of butterflies, spiders, silverfish, mosquitoes, and other creepy crawlies," library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe said.
Yellin began the program by reading "Ms. Spider’s Tea Party" and provided a monarch butterfly craft.
NO LATE FEES
As a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, the Nicholson library will no larger charge late fees on books, audiobooks and DVDs. Materials from other libraries and technology items may still be subject to late fees.
"As a reminder damaged or lost items will be charged to the patrons account," O'Keeffe said. "The Welcome Back Program allows old late fees on your account to be expunged. Head into the nearest PRLS library to check and see if your account qualifies. Previous lost or damaged item fees may still apply if they are less than three years old. Remember this fine free policy only applies to books, audiobooks, and DVDs owned by a PRLS library."
HALLOWEEN PROGRAM
"Ghosts, goblins, witches, and more are invited to drop by the Nicholson Public Library on Saturday, October 30, from 10 a.. to 2 p.m.to pick up a Ghoulicious Boo Bag. Thank you to the City of Nicholson, Nicholson Area Fire and Rescue, and McDonald’s at Banks Crossing for supplying the bags and goodies. Children must be present to receive a free bag. Available while supplies last."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
Hidden Gems Book Club is offered each month for adults, meeting on the third Thursday of the month. The next club meeting is Thursday, October 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “Into the Abyss." Books are available at the circulation desk for check out.
Ms. Irma presents a Spanish story time each month on the library Facebook page as she hosts Hora de Cuentos en Espanol en Nicholson.
VETERANS PROGRAM
A Veterans Program will be presented on Sunday, November 7, at 3 p.m. at the Nicholson Veterans Day celebration. The event will be held at Benton Hall.
SERVICES OFFERED
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State available. Book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The library also has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
