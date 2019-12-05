Members of the Jefferson Garden Club were “creatively inspired” by speaker Robbie Fields, at the November 20 meeting.
Fields is a well-known native Jeffersonian who creates floral arrangements, store window displays, home décor and wedding flowers. He also inspires others through his Facebook Live Stream videos on how to arrange flowers. This is his way to encourage everyone to create and be inspired to do things outside our normal activities. During his presentation, Fields demonstrated how to create two different table floral arrangements for the holidays.
“Flower arrangements don’t have to be expensive” said Robbie. “I went to Kroger to their floral clearance section and purchased a bouquet for $3 and sunflowers for $1 each. “The sunflowers were wilted because customers pull them out of the water to look at them. Then the bottom of the stem closes and won’t take up anymore water. All you must do is recut the stem and place it back in water. There is so much greenery in nature for free. I really like using white pine, cedar, cryptomeria, boxwood and pyracantha, as well as other interesting greenery and vines.”
Fields starts out with a pie plate or large dinner plate for the base of his table arrangement.
“You don’t want to make a tall arrangement for the dinner table," he said. "You want it low enough that you don’t have to move it when eating.”
No higher than 12 inches is a good standard to follow. He floats his floral foam in the water so it will completely soak up water from the bottom to the top.
“If you dunk it in the water, only the outsides get soaked," he said. "If you are traveling with the arrangement, tape the floral foam to the plate with several strips in both directions.”
Another tip is to use new floral foam for each arrangement. Once the foam dries out, it will not absorb water correctly. Pre-made holes in the foam will not allow stems to soak up water.
Start arranging by sticking short greenery 360 degrees around the bottom of the foam, then all over the sides and top. A variety of at least three different types of greenery and flowers create texture and contrast. When the foam is filled well with greenery, begin adding flowers. At this point you could choose not to add flowers since the greenery is so beautiful.
Nestle your flowers into the greenery, spacing at least three of the same flower variety around the arrangement. Then continue the same with the second and third kind of flower. Another option is to have groupings of the same kind of flower placed around the arrangement. Finally, add in some twisty vines to the arrangement to give it pizazz. The arrangement following this method that Fields created was spectacular, according to members of the garden club.
Fields also demonstrated creating a second arrangement in a long-stemmed glass bowl. He followed all the same steps as the first arrangement with the addition of the following: line the bottom of the bowl with soaked spongy moss; after adding the floral foam, carve off the edges with a knife to the shape of the container; then add all your greenery and flowers.
Fields says it is okay to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving. Consider decorations that can stay up and just change out the colors of the flowers for the season. After Christmas you can add some snowmen to your arrangement to carry it through the winter.
At the end of his presentation, Fields gave each member a “Joy” painting on recycled cardboard as a remembrance.
He said, “Flowers bring a sense of joy and this painting is to remind each of you how important it is to have joy in your lives.”
To watch Field’s Live Streams on Facebook search for “Robbie Fields.” Contact him at 706-654-7264 to procure his “Inspired Creations” services.
Vernell Hix and Anita Westmoreland hosted the meeting at “Kay’s Vintage Pantry” Event Room in downtown Jefferson. Seventeen people were in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.