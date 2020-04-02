The Jackson County 4-H Club Love of Llamas kicked off the 2020 spring show season at the SSLA Hillbilly Hoedown in Perry.
The show is a Double ALSA (Alpaca Llama Show
Association) points, Double ILR-SD (International Llama Registry-Show Division) point show and Quad SSLA points, which means that the youth are competing simultaneously in two shows and are earning double points toward the show placings.
This years Hillbilly Hoedown was a fun, lighthearted show that included performance, showmanship and halter classes, as well as a 70s themed costume contest. The handlers and llamas dressed up as everything 70s from tie-dyed hippies to dancing disco divas.
The Hillbilly Show was the first time Karianna Cashin and Karley Apel have shown llamas. Karianna is paired with Flash and Karley with Turbo. They have worked together every week for several months at Jackson County’s 4-H program Love of Llamas.
Karianna’s mom, Kelli said, she “loved seeing her step out of her comfort zone” and that “the program has taught her so much, responsibility, accountability, and working as a team.”
Karianna stated that she “learned a lot from her first show and is ready to do another one.”
The performance classes include Public Relations, Pack and Obstacle. Working with the llamas and alpacas weekly help the youth build confidence and create a bond with the animal. The llama will then trust the handler through various scenarios in the show ring without hesitation, leaders state.
Racheal Gilley placed first in Junior Obstacle with llama Shemar. This was Racheal’s first show with two llamas.
“Shemar performed very well, and I enjoyed being in the show ring with Onyx,” she said.
Gabby Ascenzo showed an alpaca, Rafael, and a young llama, Lazarus. Gabby’s favorite class is Obstacle. She placed third in Alpaca Novice Obstacle with Rafael and fourth in Junior Youth Obstacle with Lazarus.
Gabby loves going to shows because, “I get to spend a lot of time with the llamas and I get to see so many pretty animals.”
Olivia Ascenzo has worked with Alpaca Senor Fuzzybutt for over a year. Olivia and Fuzzy enjoy working together in the Junior Youth Classes, placing third in Showmanship.
Olivia also works with a young llama named Jett. They
performed very well together in their second show.
Olivia loves going to shows because she “learns a lot to help her get better, and loves spending time with her friends and animals.”
RESULTS
Results for 4H Participants are as follows:
•Karley Apel and Shy N Fly Turbo, Youth Costume, seventh; Junior Youth Public Relations, third; Junior Youth Pack, fourth fifth; Junior Youth Obstacle, fifth and sixth; Junior Youth Showmanship, fourth; 2 Year Old Suri Wool Male, first.
•Olivia Ascenzo and Jett The Dark Knight, Youth Costume, third; Juvenile Suri Wool Male, first and second.
•Olivia Ascenzo and Senor Fuzzybutt, Junior Youth Public Relations, fourth and sixth; Junior Youth.
Pack, third; Junior Youth Obstacle, second and third; Junior Youth Showmanship, third; Alpaca Non-breeder, third.
•Gabby Ascenzo and Moose Hill’s Lazarus, Youth Costume, fifth; Junior Youth Public Relations, fourth and sixth; Junior Youth Pack, fourth and fifth; Junior Youth Obstacle, fourth; Junior Youth Showmanship, fifth and sixth; Yearling Medium Wool Male, second.
•Gabby Ascenzo and ASC Rafael (ARI) - Alpaca Novice Public Relations, third; Alpaca Novice Pack, third; Alpaca Novice Obstacle, third; Alpaca Non-breeder, fourth.
•Karianna Cashin and MSF Flashs’More Flash Than You-Youth Costume, sixth; Junior Youth Public Relations, fifth; Junior Youth Pack, sixth; Junior Youth Obstacle, fifth and sixth; Junior Youth Showmanship, fifth and sixth; 2 Year Old Working Non-breeder, first.
•Racheal Gilley and Moose Hill’s Shemar, Youth Costume, second; Junior Public Relations, second; Junior Youth Pack, second; Junior Youth Obstacle, first; Junior Youth Showmanship, second.
•Racheal Gilley and Chelian’s Outrageous Onyx, Adult Working Non-breeder, second.
